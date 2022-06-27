Cyberpunk 2077 QA company lied to CD Projekt Red about the bugs

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 got fierce criticism when it was released back in late 2020 as a result of incredible amounts of bugs, often game breaking ones. And CD Projekt Red most certainly did no favour to themselves when they explained their QA didn't encounter all those bugs people were reporting.

Well, a new report from Forbes indicates that the studio might have told the truth, or at least thought they were. It turns out a whistle-blower has sent a 72 page document to the YouTube channel Upper Echelon Gamers, which exposes a really strange story.

It turns out the QA company Quantic Labs, that was hired to test Cyberpunk 2077, outright lied to CD Projekt Red and made them believe the game was in a better state than it turned out to be. Forbes sums it up:



Quantic Lab overexaggerated the size of the team working on Cyberpunk 2077 in order to keep the contract.



Quantic Lab said the team was made up of senior staff, but it was instead juniors with under six months experience in QA.



Quantic Lab had a daily quota of reported bugs, which led to CDPR getting thousands of relatively pointless bug reports from the testers which took up a lot of time, and caused gamebreaking issues to not be found or prioritized.



While there certainly were several causes behind the broken state of Cyberpunk 2077, this story might actually explain a few of them. Today, Cyberpunk 2077 is in a much better state than when revealed after several major updates and upgrades - including a proper PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X version.