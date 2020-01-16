Cookies

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 pushed back to September

April 16 is now September 17 as one of the most anticipated games of the year slips back five months.

We have to say, given how ambitious an undertaking it seems to be, we're not surprised to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 is not going to hit its planned April 16 release date. That's right, CDPR has just confirmed on Twitter that the much-anticipated futuristic RPG has been delayed and will not be ready for players to enjoy before September 17, 2020.

According to the statement put out by the developer, the extra five months will be spent "playtesting, fixing and polishing" the game, although at least the game is content complete and it's just a case of crossing the t's and dotting the lower case j's. Check out the full statement below, and let us know in the comments if you're disappointed by the delay.

Cyberpunk 2077

