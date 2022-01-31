Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 edition rumoured to land in "Mid Feb - Early March"

HQ

While CD Projekt Red has yet to officially announce anything regarding the launch dates of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Cyberpunk 2077, a recent tweet by the typically reliable PlayStation Game Size, an account which reports on information from the PlayStation Store database, has revealed that we might see the PS5 edition of the game landing relatively soon.

Without anything official, it's worth taking this information with a bit of caution, but if PlayStation Game Size is correct, we can expect the PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 to land in "Mid Feb - Early March".

There are no other details to go by, not even an actual file size, which is what PlayStation Game Size is known for, but if there is truth to this tweet, we can probably expect to hear more from CD Projekt pretty soon.