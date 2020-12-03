Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load and launch times announced

You're watching Advertisements

Shortly, we'll be exactly one week away from the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, so it's understandable that CD Projekt Red has stepped up its marketing and presence on social media. This includes announcing when we can start pre-loading the game and when we can actually start playing.

Xbox owners can start downloading Cyberpunk 2077 right now, while PlayStation owners will have to wait until December 8. The pre-load time on PC depends on where you're getting the game, as the GOG version will become available at 11AM GMT/12PM CET on December 7, while the other ones can start the download at 4PM GMT/5PM CET. I'd advise those of you with data caps to hold off on pre-loading the game however, because I think the day-one update will be massive.

But when exactly can we start playing? Turns out, those of us who live in CET countries or further east will get a head start on console compared to PC, as the PlayStation and Xbox versions will launch at 12AM on December 10 in our respective countries. Meanwhile, the PC launch will be global and happen at 12 AM GMT/ 1AM CET.

Will you be playing on PC, PlayStation or Xbox?