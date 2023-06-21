Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will not include new romance options

But there will be some additional attention given to other characters.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will not introduce any new romance options into the game, but we will be getting some extra content for characters than can already be romanced in the main game.

Judy, Panam, Kerry, and River are all expected to get some form of extra content, but we'll have to wait and see for specifics on that. It appears that V's attention is purely focused on Dogtown and the main quest for Phantom Liberty.

Considering the story content planned for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, we don't mind romance taking a back seat this time around. We recently got a chance to chat with quest designer, Despoina Anetaki, so if you're looking for more details, check them out in the video below:

Are you looking forward to the expansion?

Source: GamesRadar.

