      Cyberpunk 2077

      Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will not have an Edgerunners cameo

      A supposed leak about the upcoming DLC has been shot down as false.

      A Cyberpunk 2077 leak claimed that Falco, one of the few surviving members of the Edgerunners gang in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was set to appear in a quest during the Phantom Liberty expansion.

      However, it has since been confirmed by CD Projekt Red's PR lead Adam Grabowski that this is false. In a tweet, Grabowski said: "Sorry, but this is not a leak. We do not have this content neither in Phantom Liberty nor in the base game."

      While Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is quite the beloved anime adaptation, it seems that one of its characters won't be appearing in Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming DLC. We'd be surprised if there were no nods at all to the spin-off, but perhaps these will come in a much smaller capacity.

      Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

