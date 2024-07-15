Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was like group therapy, according to quest lead

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 didn't launch well, we all know that. But, years later, it is considered a great RPG, and that's thanks to tireless work from CD Projekt Red, and an additional expansion in Phantom Liberty.

Speaking on the Flow Games podcast recently, quest lead Pawel Sasko spoke about how the launch affected the less-experienced members of the team. "I know how success feels because I've already shipped games that were really cherished. I know how that feels," he said. "And then you have members in our team who had never experienced that."

Sasko explained that the whole team took the launch "really bad in general." He then went onto say that Phantom Liberty's development was like "group therapy," allowing the team to work through their issues.

Sasko also praised the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime for being able to give people an introduction to the universe, which then would propel them into playing the game.