Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to feature at Summer Games Fest

We'll finally see some more from this highly anticipated DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

CD Projekt Red that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be at Summer Games Fest, and that it'll even be at the Summer Games Fest Play Days part of the event.

This means that players will get to experience the expansion in a hands-on capacity, an exciting development considering so far we've only seen a couple of short teasers. We were told back in March that we'd be getting more information on Phantom Liberty in June, but now the time is finally here.

We're still unsure on a release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but considering that the expansion is going to be playable in a couple of weeks, we can imagine a release window at least should be heading our way at Summer Games Fest too.

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content