Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty to feature at Summer Games Fest

CD Projekt Red that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be at Summer Games Fest, and that it'll even be at the Summer Games Fest Play Days part of the event.

This means that players will get to experience the expansion in a hands-on capacity, an exciting development considering so far we've only seen a couple of short teasers. We were told back in March that we'd be getting more information on Phantom Liberty in June, but now the time is finally here.

We're still unsure on a release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but considering that the expansion is going to be playable in a couple of weeks, we can imagine a release window at least should be heading our way at Summer Games Fest too.