Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty reaches a quarter million concurrent players on Steam

Today was a big day for Cyberpunk 2077, which finally got its first (and last) major DLC; Phantom Liberty. And the fans were really waiting for it, something that became very evident on Steam, as it reached 246,754 concurrent players during the evening according to SteamDB.

This is the highest number of concurrent players the game has enjoyed ever since the very, very troubled launch month three years ago. We think this is a deserved success for CD Projekt Red after first sorting out the issues with the base game to make it reach its full potential, and then delivering a really entertaining DLC adventure, which we can tell you more about in our Phantom Liberty review.