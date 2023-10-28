Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty packs in loads of secret main quest dialogue

If you beat the expansion before Cyberpunk 2077's main quest, you'll hear a lot of different voice lines.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Likely, you'll have finished Cyberpunk 2077's main quest before diving into Dogtown and Phantom Liberty. However, if you finish the expansion first, there's some unique dialogue you'll encounter in the main game.

There are some spoilers ahead, so duck out the way if you've not yet completed either the expansion or the main game, though it is worth mentioning these aren't going to ruin the experience if you know about them beforehand.

It seems there are a few major examples of changed dialogue, with most of them focusing on AI tech V finds in Phantom Liberty. Both Anders Hellman and Alt Cunningham have unique lines of dialogue relating to the tech.

There's also a short comment from pop star Lizzy Wizzy if you wait until after the expansion to attend her concert.

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content