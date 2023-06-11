HQ

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty got a longer trailer shown off at the Xbox Games Showcase, where we saw more gameplay, more of its story, and a good dose of our celebrity cameos in Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Elba appears as if he's taking on quite the big role in the expansion, as you can see in the trailer below. Not only did we get another look at the expansion and all it will bring, we got a release date, too.

As mentioned, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launches on the 26th of September, 2023. This isn't as early as some were expecting, but it's still making CD Projekt Red's promise of launching this year.