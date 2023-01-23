Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has the "biggest budget" ever for a CDPR DLC

HQ

CD Projekt Red is really going all in with the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Despite the launch woes of the game, the Polish developer has turned things around drastically, and now it is looking to wrap up development on this massive RPG with a big expansion that sees Idris Elba starring as a leading character.

The expansion is slated to arrive this year, and ahead of that a recent report from the Polish publication, Parkiet, has revealed that Phantom Liberty is the biggest DLC CD Projekt Red has ever worked on, at least in a budgetary sense that is.

This was confirmed by global PR director, Radek Grabowski on Twitter, meaning it will soon overtake the record set by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Blood and Wine DLC, which fans might remember ended up being bigger than a lot of games when it arrived.

Either way, we'll soon find out how the budget was spent and how the Phantom Liberty will expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.