A month and some change has gone since CD Projekt Red said more than 4,3 million players had purchased Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion, and it sounds like even more wanted to spend time in Dogtown during the holidays.

The Polish company reveals that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold more than 5 million copies in 2023, which means approximately 700,000 got it in December.

