Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty getting new details in June

CD Projekt Red has announced when it will give us some more info on the upcoming expansion.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed quite the rebirth last year, where thanks to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime and the release of update 1.6, gamers started flocking to the 2020 release. This meant there's been quite a lot of hype around the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

Apart from a short trailer, we've not seen much from the expansion, but that will change in June, as CD Projekt Red announces that we'll be getting more details on the DLC around then.

We're not sure what these details will include, but can imagine that there's the possibility of a new, extended trailer alongside some potential gameplay.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content