Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty getting new details in June

Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed quite the rebirth last year, where thanks to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime and the release of update 1.6, gamers started flocking to the 2020 release. This meant there's been quite a lot of hype around the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion.

Apart from a short trailer, we've not seen much from the expansion, but that will change in June, as CD Projekt Red announces that we'll be getting more details on the DLC around then.

We're not sure what these details will include, but can imagine that there's the possibility of a new, extended trailer alongside some potential gameplay.

