Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty creator is directing the sequel as well

Cyberpunk 2077 truly is a modern real world take on H.C. Andersen's classic tale The Ugly Duckling, as it really started out ugly at the release, but eventually became a beautiful swan in the end after hard work from CD Projekt Red.

Early this fall it is getting it first (and last) expansion Phantom Liberty, which recently was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase with an impressive trailer. This new adventure is being directed by Gabe Amatangelo, who is also credited with saving Cyberpunk 2077, which he got the responsibility after the release in 2021. And it seems like his great work has paid off.

In a new interview with the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, Amatangelo reveals that he is also directing the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a game that we've known about for quite some time. It is also confirmed that the next game in this franchise will be made with Unreal Engine 5, which was expected after the studio announced last year that they were phasing out their own game engine in favour of Epic's powerful alternative.

With Gabe Amatangelo directing the next Cyberpunk title, it instantly seems more appealing and will hopefully lead to a great sci-fi adventure, although we probably shouldn't expect any sign of life for many years.