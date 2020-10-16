Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia dated

You're watching Advertisements

After having gone gold some days ago, last night CD Projekt Red announced that the Stadia version for their highly anticipated new open world RPG game, Cyberpunk 2077, will be available starting on November 19th and you can already pre-order your copy directly from the Stadia Store.

"Huge in scale and scope, Cyberpunk 2077 is our most ambitious game to date. It's humbling to see just how many people are looking forward to playing it, and we want to make it possible for as many gamers as possible come November 19th, when the game launches. The Stadia version will allow players to jump into Night City just seconds after the game unlocks for play worldwide without any downloads needed," said Michał Nowakowski, SVP of Business Development, CD Projekt Red.

"CD Projekt Red are known for developing some of the biggest and best games ever created, and Cyberpunk 2077 is sure to deliver as the most anticipated game of the last few years. We're thrilled to announce that Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on Stadia November 19th. Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia will allow gamers to play on their favourite screens and never have to wait for a download or install to get into, and explore, the depths of Night City," said Shanna Preve, Managing Director, Stadia Partnerships.

Anyone who purchases the game through Stadia Store will receive a set of Cyberpunk 2077 themed digital gadgets. These include the game's original score, art booklet, the original Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook and Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice comic book, as well as a set of wallpapers for desktop and mobile.

Cyberpunk 2077 will land on November 19 on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. At a later date, a free update to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the new generation hardware, will be available for owners of Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.