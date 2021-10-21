Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series delayed to early 2022

HQ

CD Projekt Red became well-known for delivering quite a few bad or disappointing news about Cyberpunk 2077 with texts on yellow backgrounds before the game finally launched in a less than stellar state last December, so the studio said it would learn from its mistake and stop announcing stuff early. Well...seems like it isn't perfect yet.

After time and time again promising that Cyberpunk 2077 would make its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2021, CD Projekt Red has announced that plans have changed. The PS5 and Xbox Series versions have now been delayed to the first quarter of 2022 because the developers need more time to deliver the quality both they and we expect. Only time will tell if they keep their word this time around, both in terms of release window and level of quality.