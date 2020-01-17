Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer "unlikely" to release in 2021

One of the biggest news pieces of the week is the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed from April until September, and now CD Projekt Red has updated fans in a press conference (thanks, IGN) about what that means for the multiplayer side of things.

"Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and speaking of a series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer," explained Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt's SVP of Business Development.

Nowakowski also had another interesting bit of information, as the "triple-A" title CD Projekt Red is developing alongside the game is actually the multiplayer portion itself, so it seems to be a big undertaking.

CDPR is also working on single-player DLC content for the RPG as well, so we can expect the content to keep coming for Cyberpunk 2077 for a while.

Is multiplayer a big priority for you?

