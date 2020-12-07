Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is a separate game

You're watching Advertisements

Thursday this week is a big one as Cyberpunk 2077 launches after years of development and several delays. It is a single player RPG, but as most of you probably know - reading Gamereactor and all - it also has multiplayer coming. Something most people thought was a mode.

But, during CD Projekt Red's latest earnings briefing, executive Adam Kicinski revealed that it is actually a stand alone game. Here's what he had to say, transcribed by Seeking Alpha:

"So, first, we don't call it modes. It's a separate dedicated production, a big production. We think about it as a standalone product."

He also said they will begin talking about this during the spring next year. Something to look forward to perhaps?