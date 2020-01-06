Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand figure is on the way

Those looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077 might also want to check out a new action figure from McFarlane Toys, as it's a 7" figure of Johnny Silverhand, the character that Keanu Reeves plays in CD Projekt Red's upcoming RPG.

This is due to land in spring and comes with 22 moving parts for ultimate articulation, along with a strap, bottle, and guitar. There's even a bonus 'Rock-On' hand for another pose, and packaging themed around the game.

You can see the figure below, and for more details the product page can be found here.

Reeves made an appearance during Microsoft's press conference at E3 last year, and that's where we also got to try the game, with a preview available for you to read here.

