Cyberpunk 2077 is teasing an announcement this week

The 4th of September is already going to be one of the biggest days for gaming in 2025, as it marks the release of the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong. But, there might yet be something else that will excite fans of a hugely popular game on that date, as Cyberpunk 2077 is teasing some sort of announcement later this week.

As spotted on the game's social media pages, we see a call from the president of the New United States of America Rosalind Myers, as she's asking for netrunners to join the N.U.S.A. If you're not aware, netrunners are basically super hackers in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

This doesn't seem to point directly to Edgerunners Season 2, an announcement of a new update/DLC, or the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel game. That means the internet is currently arguing over all three possibilities and which is the most likely. We'll have to wait until Thursday to see if anything comes of this tease, as it might just be a post outlining vacancies. It's difficult to tell, as Cyberpunk 2077's sequel is years away still, and we know Phantom Liberty was our one expansion to the original game. Edgerunners Season 2 seems the best bet, but again we've heard very little of it.