Cyberpunk 2077 is now officially optimised for the PS5 and Xbox Series via Patch 1.5

Thanks to a report from Tom Warren recently, we already knew that there was a good chance that CD Projekt RED would not only unveil the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Cyberpunk 2077, but also launch it.

And quite right. Via the recent stream, gameplay has been shared, showing the game on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5, and you can see it running on both flagship consoles below.

This happens along with the rest of Patch 1.5, which introduces a number of enhancements, such as better AI, a redesigned Skill Tree, and more. As the latest blog post states:

"With Patch 1.5 - Next-Generation Update, Cyberpunk 2077 takes advantage of the additional power of the newest generation of console hardware, allowing for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements. On PlayStation 5, the game will additionally utilize the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionalities."

There is now also a free trial version of the game, so you can see for yourself if it's worth upgrading.