Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action TV show

CD Projekt has always been open about wanting to make Cyberpunk a multi-media franchise, and there's no doubt that the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix made many buy Cyberpunk 2077 or return to it after watching the great series. This lead to the game selling more than 25 million copies, so it'll be interesting to see if today's announcement can bring that number even higher and help the sequel.

Anonymous Content, the production company behind True Detective, Mr. Robot and the upcoming Life is Strange adaptation if it ever sees the light of day, has announced it's teaming up with CD Projekt to make a live-action TV series based on the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Not that we should expect to see it anytime soon, as we're told it's so early in development that they're still looking for screenwriters and such. The good news is that this leaves you plenty of room to share your dreams of what kind of show this should be in the comments below.