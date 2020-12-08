Cyberpunk 2077 is dangerous for people with epilepsy

You're watching Advertisements

When the review embargo for Cyberpunk 2077 ended yesterday, Game Informer's Liana Ruppert revealed that she'd suffered one major epileptic seizure and were close to having more while playing the game. Maybe not extremely surprising considering the source material's focus on night clubs, bright flashing lights and such, but the thing that is surprising is that CD Projekt Red hasn't put the somewhat common warning about this when booting up the game nor included options that might minimise the risk of seizures for people with epilepsy or similar things. That's why I feel it's important to warn you about this, and I hope you help spread the word before Thursday's release so that people are aware of this when diving in.

The good news is that a warning might show up when you start playing, as the folks over at CD Project Red have stated that they've become aware of the issue and are both working on implementing a warning and a more "permanent solution".