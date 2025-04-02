Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

While there was no hope of it making it to the Nintendo Switch, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on a Nintendo console in the very near future. At the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct today, it was announced that CD Projekt Red's dystopian RPG is coming to the console.

Cyberpunk 2077 arrives on the launch day for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is the 5th of June, 2025. It'll come with all the improvements made to the game so far, and you'll be able to enjoy the Phantom Liberty expansion on the Switch 2 as well.