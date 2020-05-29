Cyberpunk 2077 is at "the final stage of development"

You're watching Advertisements

After being delayed a few months ago, Cyberpunk 2077 is now expected to release in September and, of course, it's one of the most anticipated games of the year. Although the Polish studio has not shared updates on the game for a while, development seems to be going great, as reported in a recent financial report (via ResetEra).

"CD Projekt Red is carrying out with the final stage of development of its most expansive RPG to-date: Cyberpunk 2077. The game features a vibrant, high-tech open world, where players assume the role of V - a cyberpunk who has recently migrated to the most dangerous metropolis of the future: Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay follows the rules of the Cyberpunk 2020 RPG system created by Mike Pondsmith", we can read in the text.

In short, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 will respect its planned release date and it will land on September 17 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Google Stadia and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X.