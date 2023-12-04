Cyberpunk 2077 highlights many great changes in update 2.1 trailer

HQ

Update 2.0 made Cyberpunk 2077 such a better game that it, and the Phantom Liberty expansion, lead to several nominations for this year's The Game Awards. That doesn't mean CD Projekt Red has decided to leave the game behind to only focus on the sequel, The Witcher 4 and their other upcoming titles. Cyberpunk 2077's Ultimate Edition will launch tomorrow, but it's not coming alone. Those of us who already own the game will also be able to download the extremely impressive 2.1 update around noon, so why not take a look at some of the stuff that awaits.

The trailer below shows just some of the additions and improvements update 2.1 will bring to Cyberpunk 2077 tomorrow, including being able to listen to the radio where ever you are, using the metro system, having special hangout events with your partner in apartments, new vehicles, improved bike combat, better boss fights, replayable car races,and so much more you can read all about in the patch notes.