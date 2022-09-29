Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 20 million copies

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the roughest launches of all time. In fact, it was so bad it single-handedly ruined one of the most beloved developers reputation in just a few days. Fortunately, CD Projekt Red didn't give up on the game and for almost two years, they have continuously improved it.

And finally they got it right, launched excellent versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, announced the DLC-expansion Phantom Liberty and released the animated series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix - and the hard work has paid off. As previously reported, Cyberpunk 2077 has become very popular lately and even surpassed the record on concurrent Steam players set by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Now another impressive milestone has been reached as Cyberpunk 2077 has officially sold over 20 million copies. Considering the renewed interest in the game, the upcoming expansion and more - we assume this numer to continue to climb fast, and once again prove that hard work often pays off in the end.