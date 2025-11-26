HQ

It's worth repeating that Cyberpunk 2077 had a fairly rough launch. Sure, many loved the game, but it also became famous for some serious technical issues. CD Projekt Red has kept fixing and improving the game, however, so millions of sceptics have been convinced to buy it through the years. And I mean millions.

Because CD Projekt reveals that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 35 million copies since it launched in December 2020. This means that it has sold 5 million the last year, as it has almost been exactly one year since we were told the game had achieved 30 million.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt needed six years to reach 30 million, so Cyberpunk 2077 is selling faster. The former has surpassed 60 million now though, so it'll be interesting to see if Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to surpass that before The Witcher 4 comes out.