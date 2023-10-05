HQ

Back in September last year, CD Projekt announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold more than 20 million copies despite the rough launch. This was around the same time as many of us had started getting very hyped for the Phantom Liberty expansion and the 2.0 update. Pre-order numbers made it seem like these two could bring the game to new heights, and that's definitely the case.

The studio doesn't just reveal that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 25 million copies now, but also that more than 3 million have bought Phantom Liberty. Very impressive, especially considering how busy and amazing the last few months have been in terms of new game releases.