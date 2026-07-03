HQ

When you consider that the 2020s started with CD Projekt Red launching Cyberpunk 2077 and receiving an incredible amount of criticism for the state of the game at that time, this latest announcement from the Polish team is all the more impressive.

It has now been confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 40 million copies, with this including the base game sold separately and the Ultimate Edition bundle too, which also features the Phantom Liberty expansion.

CD Projekt Red is currently in the process of making a Cyberpunk sequel, but it will likely follow The Witcher 4, which currently is eating up the majority of the developer's resources. Still, when the time comes for Cyberpunk 2078 (or whatever it will ultimately be called) to launch, expect Cyberpunk 2077 sales to pick up once more, perhaps even eventually surpassing 50 million total units. As for the moment, the game is one of the best-selling games of all-time.