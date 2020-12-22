Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has sold 13 million copies

But it could have been much more without the refunds.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

CD Projekt was well-aware that Cyberpunk 2077 would be a commercial success long before the game actually launched thanks to the more than 8 million pre-orders, but the game has obviously sold much more than that.

The company has tried to alleviate the massive fall in stock value due to the backlash by announcing that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold more than 13 million copies as of December 20. Quite impressive, right? It could have been much more, however, as the statement specifies that this figure includes refunds up to that point and that number is most definitely not small. A shame, as it could have measured up against Grand Theft Auto V's gigantic launch if things had gone smoothly.

Have you gotten a refund, are you playing or waiting for patches?

Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy