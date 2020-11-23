English
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has more than 175 hours of content

"Nope," was the answer QA Lead Łukasz Babiel gave when asked if he had done everything in the game after 175 hours.

Most of us did expect Cyberpunk 2077 to be a big RPG with tons of content and plenty of things to do. But, exactly how long will it take to do everything? Well, we don't have a good answer to this, but we can tell you that 175 invested hours won't be enough.

The QA Lead Łukasz Babiel has revealed on Twitter that he has now played more than 175 hours. When someone asked him if he had done everything in the game, he simply replied: "Nope."

Basically, make sure to clean out your schedule ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077 release. You are going to need all the time you can get.

Cyberpunk 2077

