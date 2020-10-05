Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's next title, the massively popular Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold, an announcement from the game's official Twitter account revealed.

Following several delays due to the game being not quite ready to ship, the first official copy has been produced and is ready to sell. There is no doubt the team over at CD Projekt Red aren't still working hard to ensure the game is one hundred percent ready to go on launch day, but this news does seem to suggest one thing. No more delays.

That's right, if you had plans on November 19, now might be a good time to start rearranging them, because it looks like Johnny Silverhand might be coming to town.