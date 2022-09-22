Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Cyberpunk 2077

      Cyberpunk 2077 has clocked in a million daily players for the past week says CD Projekt

      The game has had a rejuvenated player base ever since the latest update.

      HQ

      Recently was the release of both Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix and also the Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk 2077, and it seems like both of those factors have done well when it comes to interest in CD Projekt Red's latest video game.

      And we say this because the Polish developer has published a tweet that claims that Cyberpunk 2077 has clocked in over one million daily players every day over the past week.

      "Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning. We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms!"

      As for what was added in the Edgerunners update, you can find that information, as well as some titbits relating to the Phantom Liberty expansion planned for 2023, here.

