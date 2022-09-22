Cyberpunk 2077 has clocked in a million daily players for the past week says CD Projekt

HQ

Recently was the release of both Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix and also the Edgerunners update for Cyberpunk 2077, and it seems like both of those factors have done well when it comes to interest in CD Projekt Red's latest video game.

And we say this because the Polish developer has published a tweet that claims that Cyberpunk 2077 has clocked in over one million daily players every day over the past week.

"Each day of this week Night City has been visited by 1 million players, both new and returning. We wanted to use this opportunity to thank you for being with us and playing the game. Thanks, Chooms!"

As for what was added in the Edgerunners update, you can find that information, as well as some titbits relating to the Phantom Liberty expansion planned for 2023, here.