Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold over 8 million copies

You're watching Advertisements

Cyberpunk 2077 has broken records again, as it has been revealed by CD Projekt RED that Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled in 8 million copies in pre-orders. The RPG now has the title of being the most pre-ordered game in history as it has surpassed Grand Theft Auto V's record of 7 million. According to Gamespot, 59% of these sales were on PC and a staggering 74% were sold on digital storefronts like Steam or the Microsoft Store.

We also reported today that Cyberpunk 2077 had broken another record. Presently it holds the record for the most concurrent Steam users for a singleplayer as more than one million players hopped on at launch. We are sure that it won't be much longer until we hear some of the other records that this monumental release has shattered.

You can read our review of Cyberpunk 2077 here.