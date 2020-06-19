Cyberpunk 2077 getting "robust" next-gen update after launch

You're watching Advertisements

Last night CD Projekt Red dropped the news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back and will now be landing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 19, with the studio releasing a statement that explained how the team needed a little longer to polish the futuristic RPG.

Following up on that, we have news about a planned update for the game to maximise its potential on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the next-gen consoles set to land at the end of this year.

CEO Adam Kiciński was on hand to answer questions from investors following confirmation of the delay, and during that call, he mentioned a few details about the planned next-gen update, as well as confirming that the game "will look better on the next-generation consoles from day one."

However, it's "not the final update, at some point we're going to have a more robust update for the next-gens, which we're planning to give free of charge to anybody who purchases the PS4 or Xbox One version. But in any case, you will be able to play the game on the next-gens from the 19th of November when the game releases, and it will look better than on the current-gens from that moment as well."

That certainly makes it sound like he thinks that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be out by November 19, although that's an assumption and given everything that's happened so far this year we wouldn't bet the farm on it even if it does seem likely. It's also clear that this generation's consoles are the studio's main focus for now, with the proper next-gen update not landing until later, probably some time in 2021.

Stay tuned for more on Cyberpunk 2077 in the coming weeks, right here on Gamereactor.