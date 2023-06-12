Cyberpunk 2077 getting revamped with Phantom Liberty update

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will not only give us the new story expansion, as CD Projekt Red is also overhauling the base game with the release of the DLC as well.

Speaking with VGC, creative director Pawel Sasko and quest designer Despoina Anetaki, spoke about how "all the core mains systems" of Cyberpunk 2077 had been overhauled for a new update coming in September.

"The biggest ones are the perks and skill trees, which have been rebuilt completely. We've [also] added vehicle combat which enables new car chases. We've also greatly expanded AI and complete redone the police system, which is rebuilt from the ground up and now has multiple levels with multiple archetypes of enemies who will chase you - it's also different in Dog Town compared to Night City. We've also redone the loop and whole progression of the game - the difficulty curve is different, the tiers and drops of loot is different, the archetypes of enemies have been redone for more variety. Those are the core things that we've changed, and if you look into it there are very few systems that we didn't change or update. Even the UI and UX have been greatly updated."



A lot of these new features will also head over to those who just own the base game, so that you don't need to buy the Phantom Liberty expansion if you want a good chunk of the updated mechanics.

"Our goal is to provide them to players of the base game as well. The core systems should be there - that's our intention," Sasko said.

What do you think of these changes and will you be buying Phantom Liberty at launch?