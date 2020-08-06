Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 getting a second Night City Wire next week

In just a few days we will see more of the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

At the end of June, CD Projekt Red shared the first instalment of Night City Wire, a pre-recorded event that revealed new information bout the studio's upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077. On this occasion, we saw the Braindance feature in action for the first time (you can read our hands-on impressions of this feature here in our preview) and an anime was announced, too. Now we just learned that there will be a second episode on Monday.

On August 10 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST the studio will share more about the three different paths our character V chooses at the beginning of the game (this choice affects our backstory and how different characters in the world react to us). After that, we'll be getting new intel about Cyberpunk 2077's different weapons and the collaboration between CDPR and the band Refused.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Cyberpunk 2077

Related texts



Loading next content