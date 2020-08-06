Cyberpunk 2077 getting a second Night City Wire next week

You're watching Advertisements

At the end of June, CD Projekt Red shared the first instalment of Night City Wire, a pre-recorded event that revealed new information bout the studio's upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077. On this occasion, we saw the Braindance feature in action for the first time (you can read our hands-on impressions of this feature here in our preview) and an anime was announced, too. Now we just learned that there will be a second episode on Monday.

On August 10 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST the studio will share more about the three different paths our character V chooses at the beginning of the game (this choice affects our backstory and how different characters in the world react to us). After that, we'll be getting new intel about Cyberpunk 2077's different weapons and the collaboration between CDPR and the band Refused.