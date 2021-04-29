Cyberpunk 2077 gets another update, the third in April

You're watching Advertisements

It does feel like we're repeating ourselves when we say this, but Cyberpunk 2077 has received another update, the third one in April 2021 to be exact. Referred to as Hotfix 1.22, this one is set to crush a bunch of bugs and issues that still plague the game, but isn't marginally the same size as that of the 1.2 update that went live at the start of the month.

Hotfix 1.22 is sorting out some of the issues relating to clipping in NPC clothing, as well as introducing some stability and performance fixes to ensure the game crashes less and runs better on consoles. It is also squashing a bug that sees Stadia users soft locked in the key bindings menu when a keyboard isn't available.

Then, in terms of the bulk of the patch, this is focussed on quests and open world issues, including fixing the problems that have seen players trapped in the Epistrophy and Gig: Until Death Do Us Part missions.

You can further look into the patch notes at the link above, to see if a certain issue that has been plaguing your experience of Cyberpunk has been addressed. Similarly, if you missed the past two updates that were also delivered in April, check out patch 1.2 and Hotfix 1.21 here.