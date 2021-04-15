LIVE

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 gets another patch only a couple of weeks after its gigantic 1.2 patch

And it's live right now.

A few weeks ago, Cyberpunk 2077 received a massive update (titled 1.2) set to target a lot of the issues that plagued the game from its launch, and while the update did eliminate a lot of bugs and issues, it managed to create a few more.

To combat these new problems and a few other issues, CD Projekt Red has released a new update for Cyberpunk (known as Hotfix 1.21), and while it's not even marginally as large as 1.2, it still features a fair amount of changes.

Set to focus "on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression," update 1.2 has tweaks for the open world and quests in the game, as well as fixes for gameplay, UI, visuals, stability and performance, plus some console/Stadia specific fixes.

You can check out the patch notes over here for update 1.21 that is now live on PC, console, and Stadia versions of Cyberpunk 2077. If you haven't checked out the absolutely huge patch notes for update 1.2, you can check that out over here as well.

Cyberpunk 2077

