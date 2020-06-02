Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay presentation delayed

You're watching Advertisements

Sony decided to delay the PlayStation 5 State of Play yesterday, and it won't be the only highly-anticipated event we'll have to wait a bit longer for.

CD Projekt Red just announced that Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire stream, where we were going to get a ton of gameplay and information, has been delayed from June 11 to June 25 out of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's the full statement:

"We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP'77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter."

Another understandable, yet disappointing, delay, but it won't be the last from what we hear, so don't mark dates on your game calendar with a permanent marker just yet.