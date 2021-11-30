Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X coming early next year as planned

HQ

While January is decent next year (including Rainbow Six Extraction and Pokémon Legends Arceus), February is an outright monster with major releases (including Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring), and March really isn't too shabby either (including Gran Turismo 7, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands).

And these three months just got even better as CD Projekt Red confirmed during their quarterly report that Cyberpunk 2077 will be launched for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X as intended during January-March 2022. And they didn't stop there.

It was also announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting the upgrade for the new consoles sometime from April-June 2022. And it gets even better as we can apparently look forward to new content related to the Netflix TV series.

Are you looking forward to give Cyberpunk 2077 a new chance after the botched release, and are you looking forward to relive The Witcher 3 again?