Cyberpunk 2077 features over 1000 NPC characters

CD Projekt Red is mostly known from its The Witcher games, but the studio's next big project is Cyberpunk 2077. The anticipated science-fiction RPG is coming September 17 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One with Google Stadia getting its own version at a later date. We've known that the game is going to be big but now how big. Now, however, we have an idea of just how big the game is going to be.

German website GameStar recently had a series of podcasts featuring the developers of CD Projekt Red. The best bits were later translated to English and published on Reddit. Here we find out, among other things, that there are over 1000 NPC characters in the game, and they all have "a handmade routine". The closest comparison is probably the varied NPC behaviour in Red Dead Redemption 2.

"While there are some areas in the Witcher 3 where villagers don't have a daily routine, they are planning to improve this with giving more than a thousand NPCs a handmade routine."

So what does this mean for the player? It means, that aside from being big, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 will feel like a living, breathing world. Let's hope that we are fully able to immerse ourselves in this game starting September.