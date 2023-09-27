Cyberpunk 2077 disables mods to save Phantom Liberty

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has given many players the experience they felt they were owed since 2020 and the official launch of the base game. While a lot of us are already off enjoying our time in Dogtown, CD Projekt Red has made a big decision which might impact how you play going forward.

Namely, mods have been automatically disabled with the game's latest update. This is to allow creators to update their own projects to cause as few issues as possible with Cyberpunk 2077's new expansion.

If you're a player who loves to use mods, this might mean waiting a bit to see when your favourite creations get updated. Or, you could risk running the updated Night City experience with outdated mods, but your mileage may vary.

Do you use mods with Cyberpunk 2077?