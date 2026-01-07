Cyberpunk 2077 didn't need a longer prologue according to the developers

HQ

Igor Sarzynski, who is currently leading the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2, has taken to BlueSky to comment on one of the more recurring questions that usually pops up. Namely, whether Cyberpunk 2077 would have been a better game with a more fleshed-out and expansive prologue. In short, if players had been able to spend more time with Jackie Welles before his unfortunate demise.

Sarzynski's answer? A resounding no. He compares it to spending even more time with Luke as a farmer on Tatooine before he sets off among the stars and the story really begins.

"It's like saying we should spend more time on Tatooine with farmer Luke before he got involved with all this Jedi stuff."

"Is it enough time to bond with Jackie? For some it is, for some it isn't. All things considered, I think we struck a good balance."

Many, including myself, would have liked to see more hours of prologue to strengthen the emotional bonds with Jackie before the dramatic turn of events in connection with the coup against Arasaka. But according to Sarzynski, it was never the developers' intention to drag out this part. He claims that the goal of the first act — to introduce the world — is perfect as it is.

Furthermore, Sarzynski also points out that the montage that follows Jackie and V's first meeting is not cut material, as players have speculated, but something the team planned from the beginning.