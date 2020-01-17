Cyberpunk 2077 devs to work long hours after delay

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, which is why it was big news that it was delayed from April to September recently, and now it seems that might put a strain on developers as well.

Following the news, CD Projekt Red's CEO Adam Kicinski mentioned in a Q&A session (as reported by GameSpot) that this might result in longer hours, providing the following response when asked about whether this would result in crunch:

"To some degree, yes - to be honest. We try to limit crunch as much as possible, but it is

the final stage. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately."

The Q&A also reiterates the earlier news that the multiplayer portion of the game is unlikely to arrive in 2021 as well.

Are you sad to hear this news about crunch?

