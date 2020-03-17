Cyberpunk 2077 development not halted by coronavirus

COVID-19 or coronavirus has been cancelling events, postponing productions and causing toilet paper shortages. There have been plenty of gamers headed for various social media channels and forums to express their concerns regarding their most-anticipated games being postponed due to developers not being able to work.

One of the games that gamers have been worried about not getting to play at the planned release date is CD Projekt Red's upcoming sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077, but in a statement on Twitter, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that even though its employees are urged to self-quarantine, the development of the game has not been halted. The development is thus going forward as planned and Cyberpunk 2077 is still set to release on September 17 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.