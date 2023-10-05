Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developer is fed up of Starfield comparisons

Once again it's time for gamers to be reminded they can like more than one title.

While plenty of gamers are happy enjoying the far reaches of space and the dystopian future in Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077 respectively, some have drawn comparisons between the two RPGs, favouring CD Projekt Red's game for its lack of loading screens, improved facial animations, and more.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills, has had enough of these comparisons and took to Twitter/X to defend Bethesda's work. In a series of posts and replies, he took a stance to remind gamers that different studios accomplish different things, very well.

"They are doing what they are known for and very good at," Mills said, speaking of Bethesda. "Again, you can criticize those elements, but there are design constraints that they have to keep in mind that the peanut gallery mostly isn't aware of."

"I like Starfield a lot," Mills said in another post. "So I'm not getting involved in the core criticism here, but I will say that the way they handle cinematics vs 2077 is not down to engine so much as it is tools and design. Related but not the same."

Do you think it's fair to compare Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077

