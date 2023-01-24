Cyberpunk 2077 developer admits fault in the game's linear story

HQ

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer believes fans were justified in critiquing the game's narrative and the linear nature of it.

Over on Twitch, CD Projekt Red employee Paweł Sasko spoke about how Cyberpunk 2077 may not have had enough big branches in its main storyline. While the developers did try and put in smaller decisions for the player to make, he believes the lack of big choices that had clear impact on the world made players think the game was more linear.

"I think smaller branches were not satisfactory enough," Sasko said. "We as devs, we interpret non-linearity in a much broader fashion than players do. Players just go down to 'can I make completely different choices and see completely different content?'"

Sasko also brought up The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and how that game created larger expectations for Cyberpunk 2077's story. "Players expected more," Sasko said. "They expected more because of how The Witcher 3 is built, and I think that Cyberpunk has an insane amount of non-linearity, but I think expectations were higher."

What do you think about Cyberpunk 2077's story?